Try It Tuesday: Amanda’s Pumpkin Face Mask

Not being one to waste, I was thinking of ways I could use a rapidly expiring, open can of pumpkin puree in my fridge. I found a great recipe for a DIY pumpkin facial mask, and gave it a try! I found that it tightened my skin, and lightened some blemishes.

I put some on Big Budah, and although he found the process a little messy (watch the video!), his final verdict was, "My face is tight!"

Turns out, according to beauty blogger Jenni Raincloud, pumpkin contains enzymes that help to dissolve dry skin cells. It contains vitamin A, alpha and beta-carotenes, vitamins C, K, and E, and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, and iron. It's apparently great for acne skin, as the zinc will help control hormone levels and oil production, as well as assist with healing, of the skin. It also is known to combat inflammation, reduce pore size, control excess oil and supposedly prevents the appearance of pimples, blackheads and blemishes. Vitamin C and K help fade sun spots and age spots. It is a potent antioxidant, that combat age-accelerating free radicals! According to the web, it works amazingly well for treating a dull complexion, aging skin and pigmentation.

Combine it with raw honey, and you have a powerful antibacterial that will open up the pores and give you a good cleanse!

But don't take our word for it! Before you throw out your leftover pumpkin puree, try this mask out for yourself!

Homemade Pumpkin Mask

Author: Jenni from Jenni Rain Cloud

Serves:Makes 1 application

Ingredients

1 tablespoon cooked or canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon raw honey

optional: 1 teaspoon Vitamin E

**If you are acne prone or excessively oily, below is a better recipe for you**

1 tablespoon cooked or canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon raw apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Mix and mash all ingredients together and apply to skin.

Leave on skin for 15 minutes.

Rinse with cool water and cleanser.