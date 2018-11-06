“The King of Christmas Fiction” has a new book out in time for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New York Times has called Richard Paul Evans "The King of Christmas Fiction". His newest book, 'The Noel Stranger' is now out just in time for Christmas.

It's the second book in the Noel collection. The story takes place in both Salt Lake City, Utah and Cabos San Lucas, Mexico.

The story will allow you to explore the true power of the season, redemption, and the freedom that comes from forgiveness.

You can find more information at www.richardpaulevans.com.

And, if you'd like to enter for the chance to win a copy of 'The Noel Stranger' visit The Place Facebook Page.