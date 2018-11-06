× Officers respond to incident with armed suspect in Washington Terrace

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — Officers are involved in an incident with an armed suspect in Washington Terrace Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers confirm personnel with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the area of 5500 South and 150 East.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 10:30 a.m.

Officers have set up a perimeter and the incident involves an armed suspect, dispatcher said, but no specific details about the incident or the events leading up to it were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.