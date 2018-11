Master Muffler is giving away 12+ cars to families in need this Christmas!

If you know of a family or individual in need who could use some community spirit this holiday season, you can nominate them by going to the contest website and filling out an entry in their behalf.

Master Muffler is also accepting donations to help purchase gifts, groceries and gas for the recipient families. Help a family have a brighter holiday season by nominating them today.

For complete contest rules, click here.