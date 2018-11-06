× Mitt Romney projected winner of Utah U.S. Senate seat

UTAH — Mitt Romney is projected to win Orrin Hatch’s long-held U.S. Senate seat, the Associated Press and CNN reported Tuesday.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Romney had 51.7 percent of the vote. Democrat Jenny Wilson had 44.33 percent of the vote.

Romney said in a speech Tuesday that he respected Jenny Wilson and her family. He also spoke about Maj. Brent Taylor, the Mayor of North Ogden who was killed in Afghanistan Sunday, and the sacrifice he made to his country.

Romney thanked those who helped during his campaign, his family and his wife, Ann.

He called for action to be taken in Washington on immigration, the federal deficit and “the heavy hand of the government.” Romney stated that he firmly believed the people of Utah “knew best” how to take care of their state.