Ben McAdams leads over Mia Love in close race for Congressional District 4

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- The race for Utah's 4th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Mia Love and Democrat Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams was too close to call as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night.
As of 11:50 p.m., McAdams was ahead of Love, with 52.06 percent of the vote.
McAdams stated in a speech to his supporters that the results were "looking good," but the night was not yet over.
Love also expressed that she felt confident that she would win, though it would be a long night.
Rep. Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart were both re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night in the midterm elections.
Bishop led with 62.69 percent of the vote as of 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, with Democrat Lee Castillo trailing behind with 24.69 percent.
