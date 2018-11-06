Ben McAdams leads over Mia Love in close race for Congressional District 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- The race for Utah's 4th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Mia Love and Democrat Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams was too close to call as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of 11:50 p.m., McAdams was ahead of Love, with 52.06 percent of the vote.

.@RepMiaLove back in the room, says: Utah Co just dropped 13,000 votes, pushed her up 3%. People are still in line. Says she wanted to say thank you, she knew it'd be long night. They feel really good. @fox13 #ElectionDay #utpol pic.twitter.com/JzfWvm2Wmx — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) November 7, 2018

McAdams stated in a speech to his supporters that the results were "looking good," but the night was not yet over.

Love also expressed that she felt confident that she would win, though it would be a long night.

Bishop led with 62.69 percent of the vote as of 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, with Democrat Lee Castillo trailing behind with 24.69 percent.

