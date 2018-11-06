A look inside of Utah’s election Cyber Security Center on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lt. Governor Spencer Cox gave Fox 13's John Franchi a look at what happens in Utah's Election Cyber Security Center on election night.

"We're really focused on making sure our elections are secure," Cox said. "We're preventing hackers from trying to penetrate, and get access to our systems here."

Cox said some of the best and brightest minds were in the Cyber Security Center.

State officials, Department of Public Safety officials, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials were there working to make sure that election systems remained secure.

"The bad guys are out there," Cox said. "Every election they try to get in here and meddle; try and make some trouble here."

Watch the video above for a look inside the Cyber Security Center