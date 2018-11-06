How, where and when to vote in Utah on Election Day 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's Election Day in Utah, and even if you haven't registered to vote yet you still have time to cast your ballot.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m., and if you have not yet registered to vote it's not to late to do so.

According to vote.utah.gov: "You can register to vote at a voting location on Election Day or at an Early Voting Location. The poll worker will give you a provisional ballot. Make sure you bring valid ID and proof of your residence. Read more about these ID requirements."

All registered voters in Utah, except residents in Carbon and Emery Counties, should have received their ballot in the mail. While the deadline to postmark your by-mail ballot has gone by, you can still drop off your ballot in person on Election Day at the county clerk's office, at any polling location or in a ballot drop box.

It is legal to take a selfie with your own marked ballot in Utah as of 2016, but it is against the law to take a photo of someone else's marked ballot.

With most Utahns receiving by-mail ballots, turnout is already high in the Beehive State. As of Monday, 48 percent of registered voters had already cast their ballots. In the previous midterm election in 2014, the total voter turnout was just 46 percent. Officials say this year's turnout may break records.

Utah's voter website also contains a FAQ regarding general election information along with details on the various amendments and propositions on the ballot in 2018.

You can also find information about your registration status and details about the polling location or ballot drop box nearest you by inputting your address on their home page.

Specific questions can be addressed to your county clerk, contact details are available here.

Fox 13 News will be following the events of Election Day and tracking the results after polls close at 8 p.m. Watch Fox 13 News and visit our website for updates.