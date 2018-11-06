× Firefighters say dry hydrant, large amount of property complicated response to deadly fire in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A man died of injuries he suffered in a house fire in Woods Cross, and firefighters say a large amount of property inside the home and a dry fire hydrant complicated their efforts.

According to a press release from South Davis Metro Fire, the fire broke out in the area of 1400 South 1100 West in Woods Cross just before 9 p.m. Monday.

A passerby spotted the fire and alerted neighbors, who called 911 and told responders the homeowner was likely still inside the structure.

Fire crews arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and entered the home to look for the resident, “…but due to the amount of personal property in the house, it made it difficult to search,” the release states.

The homeowner, 62-year-old Eric Bardall, was brought out of the home and treated by medical crews. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Bardall was the sole occupant of the home and no further injuries were reported.

Crews say the large amount of personal property inside the home included numerous small propane tanks, which vented and added to the rapid fire growth inside the home.

Crews faced other complications as well.

“A fire hydrant was located in front of the residence but the hydrant was dry, meaning there was no water,” the release states. “Woods Cross City is investigating that matter.”

Fire crews also note the utilities at the home were out of service and not connected “for reasons we are still investigating.”

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The damage is estimated at $225,000.