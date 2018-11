× Crews battling small brush fire after power lines downed in North Tooele; power outages reported

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A small brush fire sparked on Canyon Road in North Tooele Tuesday afternoon.

North Tooele Fire said in a tweet that the power line sparked a small brush fire.

Power was reported to be out Tuesday evening due to the downed lines.

Power out along SR-36 from I-80 to Stansbury Parkway. Anticipate significant traffic delays in the area. Law enforcement enroute to direct traffic until power is restored. — North Tooele Fire (@NTCFD) November 6, 2018

Details regarding the exact size and scope of the fire were not known at the time of this report.