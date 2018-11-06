7 Ways this Car Care Shop Can Make Your Life Easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You probably know AAMCO from their jingle ("double A - beep beep -M- C - O!"), but did you know they are a total car care shop that prides itself on keeping the customer in mind? Rod Waller with AAMCO stopped by to share seven ways they are trying to serve their community.

1. Recruiting - AAMCO is recruiting new technicians, salespeople and all of the in-between. Apply online at aamco.com or call your local center to set up an interview.

2. No Credit Needed Financing - AAMCO offers both Credit Check and NO Credit Check Financing so you're not hit with a huge expense around the holidays..

3. Winter Car Prep - It`s going to get cold out and it`s time your prep your car to take on the cold weather. Come into AAMCO and let us take care of you and your car.

4. Check Engine Light Inspection - AAMCO offers FREE Check Engine Light Diagnostics whenever you need it. Sometimes your check engine light means a wire is loose or it could mean much worse and it`s important to pay attention to it and take care of it as soon as it comes on to save you money!

5. Transmission Service and Towing - AAMCO offers Free Towing Service.

6. Locations - AAMCO has 10 locations across the Wasatch Front.

7 Special Promotion - Now through November 30, 2018, AAMCO Utah will be offering 50% off Transguard Transmission Service.

You can find out more on their website, AAMCOutah.com.