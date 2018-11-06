6-Step nacho recipe from Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals helped us celebrate National Nacho Day!

She shared this recipe to put the snack together.

Step 1 - Lay out 1 layer of chips on an oven safe pan or dish.

Step 2-Lightly spray with a cooking spray and then use your favorite seasoning lightly sprinkled to add some extra flavor to them.

Step 3- Toast them up in the oven at 350° for 8-10 minutes. Watch closely so they don't get burned. You just want to toast them for that added flavor.

Step 4- Load em up! Cheese first, then all the toppings then finish with another layer of cheese!

Step 5-Bake in oven at 350° for another 10-15 minutes until cheese gets bubbly and melted.

Step 6-Top with additional items like sour cream, cilantro and salsa!

Go crazy with the toppings! Cheese (of course!) Meats, Olives, Green Chiles, jalapenos, tomatoes, beans, corn and whatever else sounds good!

Find more on Facebook @ Cayt's Meats and Meals.