2018 Utah Midterm Election Results

Posted 4:09 pm, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:16PM, November 6, 2018

Disclaimer: Results are preliminary. Refresh this page for the latest update.

U.S. Senate

Jenny Wilson Democratic 00.0%
Reed McCandless Independent American 00.0%
Tim Aalders Constitution 00.0%
Mitt Romney Republican 00.0%
Craig R. Bowden Libertarian 00.0%

U.S. Congressional District 1

Rob Bishop Republican 00.0%
Lee Castillo Democratic 00.0%
Eric Eliason United Utah 00.0%
Adam Davis Green 00.0%

U.S. Congressional District 2

Shireen Ghorbani Democratic 00.0%
Jeffrey Whipple Libertarian 00.0%
Chris Stewart Republican 00.0%

U.S. Congressional District 3

John Curtis Republican 00.0%
Timothy L. Zeidner United Utah 00.0%
Gregory C. Duerden Independent American 00.0%
James Courage Singer Democratic 00.0%

U.S. Congressional District 4

Ben McAdams Democratic 00.0%
Mia B. Love Republican 00.0%

Nonbinding Opinion Question 1 – Potential Gas Tax Increase for Public Education and Roads

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Proposition 2 – Medical Cannabis

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Proposition 3 – Medicaid Expansion

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Proposition 4 – Creation of an Independent Redistricting Commission

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Constitutional Amendment A – Modifies Amount of Time for Active Military Members Serving Out of State to Qualify for Property Tax Exemption

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Constitutional Amendment B – Tax Exemption for Property Leased by Government Entity

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Constitutional Amendment C – Allows Legislature to Convene Special Sessions

For 00.0%
Against 00.0%

Salt Lake County Sheriff

Justin Hoyal Democratic 00.0%
Rosie Rivera Republican 00.0%

Salt Lake County District Attorney

Sim Gill Democratic 00.0%
Nathan Evershed Republican 00.0%

Salt Lake County Clerk

Sherrie Swensen Democratic 00.0%
Rozan Mitchell Republican 00.0%

