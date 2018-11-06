2 Ways to Enjoy a Last-Minute Holiday Getaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you dream of going out of town for the holidays, and you either don't think it's for you, or you don't know where to go, The Travel Mom has two ideas to inspire you.

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, believes that travel is a wonderful way to share time together, and thinks anyone of any background can make it work.

For the holidays, she suggests two ways in particular to get the most out of your vacation time.

Consider Seattle for your holiday headquarters. A generally affordable and easy flight from SLC, Seattle offers a variety of holiday experiences that are fun - and easily accessible - for the whole family. Visit www.visitseattle.org to see all of the exciting holiday offerings, plus the amazing array of foodie and tourist locations! Consider a guided tour. When you want to make sure you get the most for your money when you travel, consider a guided tour, which immerses you in the local culture, and packs your trip with custom experiences you and your family will love. Emily recommends Collette Tours, and you can visit them here.

