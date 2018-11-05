This is the Best Way to Do Disneyland over the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will soon look a lot like Christmas at Disneyland Resort. The happiest place on earth is transforming to holiday decorations on November 9, 2018.

Jennifer Dunyon from Get Away Today Vacations joined us with what's in store.

When it comes to entertainment you won't want to miss A Christmas Fantasy Parade, 'Believe... in Holiday Magic Firework Spectacular and the ¡Disney Viva Navidad! Street Party Parade.

You'll also enjoy joyful makeovers on Haunted Mansion Holiday, "It's a Small World Holiday, Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Master's Jingle Jamboree.

Make sure to take a memorable holiday photo in front of the dazzling décor. Whether you take your picture in front of Sleeping Beauty`s Winter Castle or by the Giant Christmas Tree on Main Street, U.S.A - you`re sure to have an insta-worthy pic to show off to your friends and family!

Get Away Today has special offers for Disneyland Resort:

Extra Day Free Ticket Special - Buy a 5-Day Park Hopper Ticket for the price of a 4-Day ticket!

Extra Night Free Hotel specials and Get Away Today exclusives.

Save up to 25% at select Hotels of the Disneyland Resort for travel now - Dec. 20, 2018.

Hold your package with our interest-free Layaway Plans for just $125 down. Final payment is due just 15 days before travel.

Do something different this year and give the gift of a vacation. No more clutter, messes to clean or forgotten toys - the only thing you`ll have to worry about is making memories that will last a lifetime!

Visit getawaytoday.com/vacation-surprise for the best ways to surprise your family.