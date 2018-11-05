The North Pole Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who says Santa's helpers only live in the North Pole? There's a Utah woman who's been helping bring Christmas to families for years.

Kathy Stout Page puts on an event every December after selecting 30 families in need (typically out of 100+) though nominations and applications.

Each of the families selected receives a letter from Santa that is actually mailed near and date-stamped at the North Pole.

At the December 8th event, each of these families will get to select items from each of seven rooms and also get a family Christmas photo taken and a picture with Santa.

All of the marketing, planning, sorting, purchasing, helping and running the event is done solely through volunteers, youth groups and community donations.

For more information please visit: Facebook.com/ThePageThatGives.