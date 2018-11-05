× Summit County man charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault after headbutting victim, not letting her leave home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County man was charged with kidnapping Sunday after he allegedly broke into a person’s home who he was intimate with and wouldn’t let her leave.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in 3rd District Court in Summit County, on Saturday Darrell Stewart Sargent, 26, broke the window of a bedroom to the home of a person who he had been in an “intimate relationship” with for approximately eight years.

While inside the apartment, the probable cause statement said that Sargent head-butted the victim and placed his hands around their throat.

The victim told police that she felt that she was not allowed to leave, and stated that Sargent held her against a stove in the kitchen of the apartment, then drug her by her hair to the bedroom where she threw her onto the bed and held her down.

During the search of the apartment, police said they found Sargent’s cell phone near the window that he broke while trying to get in.

Sargent was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, kidnapping, a second-degree felony and burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.