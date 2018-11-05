Police capture sex offender wanted after shots fired in Millcreek

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection with an officer-involved incident in which shots were fired on Saturday is in police custody Monday.

Robert Craig Ortega, 36, is a sex offender and on supervised release, and he will likely be returning to the Utah State Prison—where he has spent time on child sex offense related charges.

Police had a warrant to arrest Ortega Saturday afternoon in the area of 3900 South and 1100 East. But as officers closed in on the man, Ortega resisted and shots were fired.

“An officer in the parking lot discovered someone here had a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child,” Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Saturday. “… it is believed the officer did fire their weapon. The suspect fled in a vehicle.”

Police have Ortega in custody Monday, but specific details about his arrest were not immediately available.

Ortega has a lengthy criminal history and has been in and out of the Salt Lake County Jail nearly 20 times since turning 18. He also served time in the Utah State Prison.

Ortega’s history includes a conviction for attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2010.