One in critical condition following house fire in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — One person is in critical condition following a house fire in Woods Cross Monday night.

According to Chief Jeff Bassett with South Davis Metro Fire, the fire occurred near 1300 S. 1100 W.

Just before 9 p.m., Bassett said dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a house fire.

When units arrived at the scene, the home was under “heavy fire conditions,” Bassett said. He said neighbors reported that there was a possibility that someone was inside the home.

Crews entered the home, and found that there were very heavy fire conditions, Bassett said. The individual inside the home was located, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Bassett said it was unknown how long the fire was burning prior to crews’ arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.