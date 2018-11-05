North Ogden City Council meets for first time since Mayor Brent Taylor’s death

Less than a week before his death, Taylor witnessed the election process in Afghanistan.

He posted to Facebook.

“FREEDOM: Millions Defy Taliban and Vote in Afghan Elections.”

“To be able to see those Afghan people, even in the thought they could be killed because they were voting. He was proud of that fact that they were able to vote,” said Carl Turner, a North Ogden City Councilor and personal friend of Mayor Taylor’s family.

The city of North Ogden has a few options for replacing Mayor Taylor. For now, they want to encourage people to live by the values Taylor set.