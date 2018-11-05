North Ogden City Council meets for first time since Mayor Brent Taylor’s death

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- The North Ogden City Council met on Monday night. It was the first official city meeting since Mayor Brent Taylor’s death. Taylor was killed while serving in Afghanistan on Saturday.
Less than a week before his death, Taylor witnessed the election process in Afghanistan.
He posted to Facebook.
“FREEDOM: Millions Defy Taliban and Vote in Afghan Elections.”
“To be able to see those Afghan people, even in the thought they could be killed because they were voting. He was proud of that fact that they were able to vote,” said Carl Turner, a North Ogden City Councilor and personal friend of Mayor Taylor’s family.
“One of the things he wanted is people to vote. People will complain about things, complain about the government, complain about the way things are but they won’t go out and vote,” said Turner.