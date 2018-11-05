Judge dismisses lawsuit over thousands of potentially missing mail-in ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Salt Lake County clerk over thousands of potentially missing ballots.

In a ruling following an emergency hearing in 3rd District Court, Judge Robert Faust dismissed the lawsuit. He said he found Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen has complied with the law.

Last week, Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and Republican county clerk candidate Rozan Mitchell sued Swensen, seeking to hold her accountable for thousands of mail-in ballots not reaching voters by an October 16 deadline.

Swensen, a Democrat who is seeking re-election, has blamed the ballot’s printers in Washington state for the issue. In an interview with FOX 13 on Friday, Swensen said 493,000 voters were mailed ballots in the initial wave ahead of that October 16 deadline. She said an additional 5,500 were mailed out to voters a week later.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.