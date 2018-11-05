× Headless buck found near western shoreline of Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Conservation officers are asking for the public’s help locating the individual(s) responsible for allegedly dumping the headless body of a buck near Utah Lake.

A press release stated that on Thursday, a headless buck deer was discovered by the western shore of Utah Lake, in an irrigation station near Mosida Farms.

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources determined that the buck had been shot with a rifle, most likely within a week before it was discovered.

Anyone with information on the killing of the buck or any other illegal killing of an animal can call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337.

“Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected,” the DWR stated.