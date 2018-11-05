Give back to the community, get a sweet “thank you” in return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Papa Murphy's is giving back this Thanksgiving season, partnering with FOX 13 and Utah Food Bank to collect food.

You can donate by bringing non-perishable canned goods to your local Papa Murphy's store and dropping them in the barrels. You get a free Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough when you donate five or more cans of nonperishable food. You can donate now through November 21st. You can find a store location near you at papamurphys.com.

The need is great, 392,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. And one in six Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources. Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed the equivalent of 32.7 million meals for Utahns in need.

Utah Food Bank requests healthy items that are low in sodium and sugar. Think of the items you might buy for your own family:

Peanut butter

Mac & Cheese

Canned meats (tuna, chicken or beef)

Chili

Spaghetti O's/ Ravioli

Canned fruits

Other boxed meals

You can also get involved with the Utah Food Bank this holiday season. The annual Utah Human Race is on Thanksgiving morning in Draper. It's a family-friendly 5K/ 10K and costumes are encouraged. The annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive is going through January 15th to help stock the shelves. If you would like to help, visit: UtahFoodBank.org for more information on how to get involved.