Eastbound I-80 closed in Tooele County after semi crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Eastbound I-80 is closed in Tooele County due to a semi-trailer crash Monday morning, but traffic is moving by on the shoulder for now.

The Utah Department of Transportation stated EB I-80 is closed at mile post 54, about 13 miles east of Knolls, in Tooele County.

UDOT first tweeted about the crash around 7:49 a.m.

Highway Patrol troopers say the closure is due to a semi that crashed while hauling double trailers. Both trailers detached and one rolled on its side. One trailer remained upright and is blocking eastbound lanes.

Troopers say traffic in the area is light and is moving by on the shoulder.

No injuries were reported.