Crews respond to large water main break in Salt Lake City

Posted 1:57 pm, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:26PM, November 5, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews and the Salt Lake City Public Utilities Department worked to get a large water main break under control in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet that the break occurred on 3rd Avenue near 150 E.

SLC Fire posted a video of the break, showing water spraying high into the air:

Crews were able to shut the water down so public utilities could work on fixing the issue.

SLC Fire said that police blocked access from Canyon Road to A Street while crews worked on the break.

Additional photos can be seen below:

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.