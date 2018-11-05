Crews respond to large water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews and the Salt Lake City Public Utilities Department worked to get a large water main break under control in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet that the break occurred on 3rd Avenue near 150 E.

SLC Fire posted a video of the break, showing water spraying high into the air:

More footage from the water main break pic.twitter.com/OO4lm2oPjU — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) November 5, 2018

Crews were able to shut the water down so public utilities could work on fixing the issue.

SLC Fire said that police blocked access from Canyon Road to A Street while crews worked on the break.

Additional photos can be seen below:

Update:Water has been shut off and SLC public utilities department is working to fix the problem. PD has blocked access from Canyon Road to “A” Street. pic.twitter.com/i7fXuaLHbt — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) November 5, 2018

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.