Crews respond to large water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews and the Salt Lake City Public Utilities Department worked to get a large water main break under control in Salt Lake City.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet that the break occurred on 3rd Avenue near 150 E.
SLC Fire posted a video of the break, showing water spraying high into the air:
Crews were able to shut the water down so public utilities could work on fixing the issue.
SLC Fire said that police blocked access from Canyon Road to A Street while crews worked on the break.
Additional photos can be seen below:
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
40.760779 -111.891047