A political ad attacking Fox 13’s Bob Evans!?

SALT LAKE CITY -- As the 2018 campaign heads into its final stretch, I decided to take the lessons I learned from fact-checking political ads and make an ad of my own.

I took one of the nicest, most professional guys in the world, Fox 13's own Bob Evans, and made an ad pumping him up, and then using the same information to tear him down.

The point? It's partly to have fun. But it's also to show that manipulating the truth is a lot more common than lying.

In the words of my dad, "It's easier to destroy than to build."

In politics, to destroy means to manipulate with fear and anger.

Luckily, no one will watch this ad and actually believe Bob Evans is a bad guy, because he's not.