3 Heart-Healthy Exercises You Can Do At Home

The 2018 My Heart Challenge still has about another month to go - that's the contest where 14 high school teachers from throughout the Salt Lake Valley compete in the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute's 100-day contest. They are committed to strengthen their heart health by improving lifestyles and reducing their risk of developing heart disease.

Viet Le, PA-C and Becca Ballantyne from Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute joined The PLACE with some heart-healthy exercises people can do to improve their health and wellness.

Push-ups Lunges/ Squats Planks

For more information, please visit: myheartchallenge.org.