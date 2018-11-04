× Volunteers ‘rake their hearts out’ in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers raked their hearts out in Salt Lake City Saturday for those in need.

NeighborWorks sponsored the event, after having a successful event where volunteers painted for those in need over the summer.

Organizers say the activities bring all types of people together with the spirit of helping others.

“Here we were able to help out a neighbor who needed some extra hands with their yard work and volunteers who were looking to give back to the community,” said Shannon Kennelly with NeighborWorks. “All in all It leaves our blocks looking better and it connects people to each other which is what we’re all about.”

To learn more about NeighborWorks, click here.