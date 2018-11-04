× Governor expresses condolences after Mayor Brent Taylor’s death, says ‘life resonated with excellence’

DRAPER, Utah – A press conference was held Sunday on North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan, and Utah Governor Gary Herbert celebrated him as a man who strived to serve his community.

Herbert and Major General Jeff Burton of the Utah National Guard spoke at the conference.

“It’s with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Major Mayor Brent Taylor,” said Maj. Gen. Burton. “Major Taylor remains an active part of our lives though he is not with us now.”

Burton said Taylor was not serving with any Utah National Guard units at the time of his death but was supporting special operations to train the national army in Afghanistan.

The circumstances around Taylor’s death are being investigated.

Burton said the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Once the attacker fired at Taylor, the individual was killed immediately by Afghan forces.

Both Herbert and Burton highlighted Taylor’s passion for wanting to serve his community and country.

“Major Brent Taylor was a patriot whose personal life resonated with excellence,” said Herbert.

Herbert also expressed his condolences and support to Taylor’s wife and seven children.

“The most important thing is to support his family, his wife Jenny and seven children,” he said. “We are calling on everybody to help them.”

Taylor was deployed to Afghanistan in January of this year.

His remains are expected to arrive at Dover Air Force Base on Monday at 9:45 p.m.