Suspect sought following drive-by shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are trying to locate a suspect who is wanted for a drive-by shooting in West Jordan Sunday.

Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said a call came in about the shooting at 7:52 p.m., saying a drive-by occurred near Luge Lane and 3400 W.

Holt said a car drove up to a home, fired one shot, then fled the scene. Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle of the shooting, and a brief police pursuit ensued.

Holt said it was unclear if there were three or four people in the car, but stated that two people were in custody and at least one suspect is still outstanding.

Police set up a containment in the area the vehicle was found to try and locate the suspect(s), but were not successful, Holt said.

No one was injured during the shooting, according to Holt. It was unclear whether or not the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information can call the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 256-2000.