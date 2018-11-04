Sunday Brunch with Smith’s Food and Drug features Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie and Caramel Apple with Cream Cheese Dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shows Fox 13's Tamara Vaifanua how to make Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie and Caramel Apple with Cream Cheese Dessert for this week's Sunday Brunch segment.

Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie, serves 8

Ingredients

2 lb. sweet potato, peeled and 1 inch diced 8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 tsp. salt 1 c. beef broth

½ tsp. pepper 14 ½ oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 tbsp. olive oil 1 tsp. dried thyme

¼ c. heavy cream 1 tbsp. Worcestershire

¼ c. grated parmesan cheese 1 c. frozen corn

1 tbsp. olive oil 1 c. frozen peas and carrots

1 lb. ground beef or pork sausage Parm and fresh thyme to garnish

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

Directions

Preheat oven to 425. Lightly grease 8 individual casserole dishes or 1 large one.

In large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with 2 tbsp. oil salt and pepper. Place on a sheet pan and roast for 25 minutes. Remove and transfer to the mixing bowl.

Whip the sweet potatoes with the cream and parmesan cheese. Whip until smooth. Set aside.

In a large saute pan over medium high heat, brown the ground meat and season with a little salt and pepper. Drain in a colander to remove the fat. Set aside.

In the same pan, add the 1 tbsp. oil. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook 5 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook an additional 2 minutes.

To the pan, add the beef broth, tomatoes dried thyme, and Worcestershire. Bring to a boil and then simmer 10 minutes over lowered heat.

Once slightly thickened, add the cooked meat, corn, peas and carrots. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Evenly divide the mixture into casserole dishes or dish. Spread the mashed sweet potatoes over the top and bake 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, garnish with the cheese and fresh thyme, and serve warm.

Caramel Apple with Cream Cheese Dessert or Appetizer

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese

½ c. caramel sauce, store bought or home made

4 tbsp. English toffee bits

1 tbsp. lemon juice

4 apples or pears, sliced thin

Directions

On a serving tray, place the cream cheese in the center. Using the back of a spoon, press down on the top of the cream cheese to form a sort of valley to hold the caramel sauce. Otherwise it will just run all over the place.

Slice the apples and or pears and toss in a bowl with the lemon juice to prevent browning.

Pour the caramel sauce over the cream cheese. Sprinkle with the toffee bits. Serve with the apples and or pears arranged around the cream cheese.