× UPDATE: 2 lanes open on Southbound Redwood Rd. after car crashes into power pole

UPDATE: Southbound Redwood Rd. now open. Far right lane is still closed due to repairs.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A car that crashed into a power pole on Sunday morning has closed southbound Redwood Rd.

The West Valley City Police Department said the crash occurred on 3175 South Redwood Rd. on the west side.

When police arrived they could not find the driver of the vehicle, but witnesses said they saw a woman wearing a long dress run away from the scene.

Officers are continuing to search for the woman and investigate into the crash.

Southbound Redwood Rd. is closed while Rocky Mountain Power is on the scene fixing the pole.

This is a developing story that Fox 13 will update as soon as more information becomes available.