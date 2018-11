× Real Salt Lake ties 1-1 with Sporting KC in first game of the MLS Cup’s Western Conference semis

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake tied 1-1 with Sporting KC in the first game of the MLS Cup’s Western Conference semis.

Albert scored the team’s goal in the 51st minute of the game.

After tonight's result, we advance next week with: A win or draw where we score 2+ goals.#BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/51ddRxkyOb — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 5, 2018

RSL will play Sporting KC in a second game next week. The team that scores the most points during the two games will advance to the next stage of the playoffs.