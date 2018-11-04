× McAdams campaign says it didn’t send texts, saying members of church voting for him won’t be excommunicated

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ campaign released a statement Sunday, saying it did not send text messages that said members of the LDS Church would not be excommunicated if they voted for him.

The text message that was allegedly sent out to cell phones said the following:

“The Independent Republicans of Utah want you to know: you won’t be excommunicated for voting for Dem Ben McAdams-he’s the best Republican in the race.”

“These texts are not coming from the Ben McAdams for Congress campaign, or anyone affiliated with our campaign,” said Alyson Heyrend, Campaign Communications Director. “As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mayor McAdams respects the Church’s long-standing neutrality in political races and would never imply their involvement in this race.”

McAdams and Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) have gone head to head, fighting to be elected to Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

Mia Love posted about the text message to her Facebook page Sunday: