× Cedar City’s Animal Adoption Center taking shape but still tight on cash

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Cedar City’s new animal adoption shelter has started taking shape, as construction crews have been digging and preparing the ground for the building’s foundation, the St. George News reported.

On Sept. 19, nearly six months after the initial ceremonial groundbreaking took place, the Cedar City Council formally approved the project, awarding the $1.459 million bid to Grass Creek Construction of Washington County.

The council passed the measure 4-1, with Paul Cozzens casting the lone nay vote. Cozzens said although he wasn’t opposed to the facility itself, he thought the cost was too high and that he wanted to wait and see if construction costs would come back down.

Actual ground was broken on the project the last week of September, a few days after the council’s approval.

Click here to read the story from the St. George News.

Tax-deductible donations may be made online through the Animal Adoption Center’s website. Checks made out to Cedar City Animal Adoption Shelter may also be mailed or brought in person to the current facility at 1626 Kitty Hawk Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721 or to the Cedar City offices, 10 N. Main Street, Cedar City, UT 84720.