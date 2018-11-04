Candidate for Utah House with Jewish opponent called out by Jewish Federation for flyer that mentions ‘our religion’

SALT LAKE CITY — The United Jewish Federation of Utah questioned a flyer allegedly made by a candidate running for Utah House District 36, which asks residents to vote in memory of “our God,” and “our religion.”

Candidate Todd Zenger, who is running against Jewish candidate Patrice Arent for Utah House District 36, allegedly sent out the following political flyer to residents in his district:

Alex Shapiro, Executive Director of the United Jewish Federation of Utah, released a statement on the flyer, saying, “An overt appeal to vote for or against someone because of their religion gives us pause.”

“To imply that an opponent of a different faith may answer to or believe in another God seems both naïve, spurious and misguided when that person belongs to one of the three Abrahamic faiths that revere one God,” Shapiro wrote in a press release Sunday. “We hope that candidate Zenger means that he supports all our religions, one God, and the American right to choose one’s beliefs, if he does, he should clarify immediately.”

Arent currently represents Utah House District 36 and has also served in the Utah Senate. She is a graduate of the University of Utah and Cornell Law School.

Zenger attended the University of Utah for Mining Engineering. He went to Brigham Young University where he earned a law degree, then went to George Washington University In Washington, D.C. where he received a Master’s Law Degree.

Fox 13 reached out to Zenger and Arent’s campaigns Sunday for a statement on the flyer.