Wanted with Scott McKane: Burglary, car break-ins and other crimes

This week's Wanted starts with several suspects wanted out of South Jordan, who are wanted for allegedly stealing multiple generators from a local store. Anyone with information on the burglary can call (801) 840-4000.

Police in Layton are looking for two individuals who allegedly broke the window of a vehicle and took belongings from the owner. Anyone who recognizes the two suspects can call (801) 497-8300.

Logan police say a man damaged a local building while breaking into it, then damaged a vending machine while inside. Tips on who the suspect may be can be submitted at (435) 716-9300.