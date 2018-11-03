× Utah residents on edge after goat found killed by cougar, young goat still missing

LIBERTY, Utah — Residents in Liberty are on edge after a goat was killed by a cougar, and a baby goat went missing Friday.

According to Mark Hadley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, a resident saw the cougar Thursday night but didn’t know that a goat had been killed until Friday.

A resident called DNR officials Friday at 4:30 p.m., Hadley said, to report that the goat had been killed.

A conservation officer was dispatched, and confirmed that the goat had been killed by a cougar. The cougar and an additional young goat could not be located, Hadley said.

Hadley said that he was not sure if the cougar that killed the goat was the same one that killed several animals in Nordic Valley last week.

The cougar appeared to have been around 18 months to two years old and was most likely just learning to hunt on its own. The cougar may have found that it was easier to go into neighborhoods and kill animals there, rather than hunt in the wild, Hadley stated.