Utah has tough afternoon in Tempe, losing to Arizona State 38-28

TEMPE, Ariz. -- It was a tough afternoon in Tempe, Arizona for the Utah football team. The Utes lost Arizona State 38-28, and they lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley for the season with a broken collarbone.

"It looks like he's most likely done for the season," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. "We'll know definitively tomorrow, but early indication is it probably lingers and last the entire season."

The Sun Devils jumped out to a 14-nothing lead in the first quarter, but the Utes answered back with 17 straight points after a touchdown run by Zack Moss, a field goal from Matt Gay, and a touchdown pass from Huntley to Samson Nacua. Arizona State retook the lead on a touchdown pass from Manny Wilkins to N'Keal Harry to led it 21-17 at the half.

Huntley was knocked out of the game in the 3rd quarter when he was taken down while throwing an incomplete pass. He was in tears as he was carted off the field.

Arizona State ended the game with 17 straight points.