Salt Lake City K9 unit assists officers in seizing 3,000 fentanyl pills, 30 lbs of heroin

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mike Brown with the Salt Lake City Police Department expressed gratitude for the K9 squad, who he said helped officers seize a large amount of narcotics.

“I am so proud of the K9 squad,” Brown wrote Saturday in a tweet. “They assisted in locating, and taking off the street over 30lbs of heroin & methamphetamine, 3000 fentanyl pills and a large amount of drug money.”

Details regarding how the drugs were located were not known at the time of this report, but Brown posted photos of the K9 unit and its officer, as well as the drugs seized:

“Our young K9 squad is really doing a great job,” Brown wrote. “Keep up the good work Rocco and Tuco!”