Police: child hurt after being struck by car in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Officers arrived to the scene of a child who was hit by a car on Saturday morning.

The West Jordan Police Department confirmed it happened near 7144 South and 2420 West.

Officers said the child was conscious and alert when they got there. They suspect the child may have been backed into.

It is unclear what condition the child is in. Police are on continuing to investigate.

