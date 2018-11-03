× Man dead after altercation leads to shooting in Idaho Falls, police say

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – One man was shot and killed after a physical altercation with an Idaho State Police trooper Friday night.

In a press release from Idaho State Police, a traffic stop was initiated in Idaho Falls around 11:42 p.m. near Northgate Mile and Lomax.

The male driver ran off during the traffic stop and troopers pursued the man.

Police report a physical altercation ensued which ended the pursuit, leading the ISP trooper to shoot the man.

Officers on the scene reacted immediately and rendered first aid.

The suspect was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.

The situation is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with the lead investigative agency being the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Until family is notified police are not identifying the deceased man.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.