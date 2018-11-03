× Biker participating in charity motorcycle ride injured after slamming into barrier

SALT LAKE CITY — A biker who was participating in a charity motorcycle ride was injured Saturday after swerving to avoid a car on I-15.

According to Colton Freckleton with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened at around 1:46 p.m. on the 600 S. off-ramp on northbound I-15.

The driver of the motorcycle was part of a “toys for tots” ride that was ending at Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Freckleton stated that the motorcycle rider swerved to avoid the car, then lost control of his bike, and slammed into a barrier. The motorcyclist broke his femur.