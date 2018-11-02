You are invited to the Sanderson Center Fall Bazaar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sanderson Center in Taylorsville is the home of Utah's Division for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

At the Sanderson Center, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can get help assessing services from federal, state or county programs.

It's also a "mecca" of social activity where people can meet and mingle for various functions from educational, cultural, and recreational.

All services are at no cost to people who are deaf or heard of hearing.

Everyone is invited to the Fall Bazaar. It's free and will host 50 vendors selling arts and crafts and showcasing other handmade products made by local deaf and hard of hearing community members. There will also be food trucks so go hungry.

Everyone is invited to try their hand at American Sign Language and to learn more about the community. There will also be informational booths for those who want to learn more about the services at the Sanderson Center. Some of those services include:

Sign language interpreting training and certification testing

Community education and events like workshops, conferences, classes of all kinds

Recreational and sporting activities, including tournaments

Weekly senior citizen gatherings

Assistive technology equipment and device loans.

Sanderson Center Fall Bazaar

Friday, November 2 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, November 3 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

5709 South 1500 West, Taylorsville

For more information, please visit: www.jobs.utah.gov/usor.