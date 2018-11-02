× Three homes evacuated in Provo after downed power line sparks small fire, large outage

PROVO, Utah — Three homes were evacuated in Provo Friday after a downed power line ignited a small fire.

Provo Power first tweeted about the outage around 10: 15 a.m.

Provo Fire and Rescue later stated the large power outage was caused by a downed power line, and three homes near 1750 West and 80 South were evacuated as a result of a fire that downed line ignited.

Fire crews responded and put out a gas meter that caught on fire as a result of the downed power line.

