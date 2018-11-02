Target reveals Black Friday deals and ‘skip the line’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Target has officially revealed its Black Friday ad -- and unveiled a new promotion called "skip the line."

The hot deals include deals on televisions and toys. But what about this "skip the line" offer? Target says:

"Team members simply scan any item in a guest's basket or shopping cart and accept payment by credit card on the spot anywhere in the store. During peak events like Black Friday, Target says team members will be located in the busiest areas of the store like Electronics."

Stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. on Friday, November 23. Then doors reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 23.

Target is also offering "drive up" on Black Friday and a 20% off future purchase coupon if you spend $50 or more online or in-store on Friday, November 23. The coupon is valid November 27 - December 8.

Some of the top deals include more than 15 televisions under $300, including a 55-inch TV for $199.99 (regular price $379.99).