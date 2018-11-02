× St. George Police looking for missing endangered man

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July.

Jeremiah Robertson, 34, suffers from PTSD and could be living in his vehicle, a Green 2002 Buick LeSabre, a Facebook post from St. George PD said.

Robertson was described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts is urged to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.