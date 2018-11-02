× South Salt Lake police seek alleged bank robbery suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department released a surveillance still of a suspect who is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank Friday.

The robbery occurred at 2610 South State St., police said. The male suspect allegedly walked into the Chase bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded cash.

An employee at the bank complied with the suspect’s demand, and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot, walking southbound on State Street.

Anyone with information can call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.