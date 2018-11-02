RSL beats LAFC to advance in MLS Cup Playoffs, will host Sporting KC Sunday

LOS ANGELES — Real Salt Lake is heading to the next round of the MLS Cup Playoffs after defeating LAFC 3-2 in Los Angeles Thursday night.

RSL entered the game as the No. 6 seed to LAFC’s No. 3 and had lost both prior meetings this season, 5-1 and 2-0 respectively.

But in Thursday night’s knockout game, Real Salt Lake turned the tables. Midfielder Damir Kreilach led the team in scoring with two goals, which came in the 21st and 58th minutes.

Jefferson Savarino ended the 2-2 tie in the second half, kicking in the game winner in the 69th minute.

Video courtesy RSL.com shows the team celebrating after the win.

After beating LAFC in the knockout round, RSL will host No. 1-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The teams will face off at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday at 8 p.m. MDT.

The second match will be in Kansas City on November 11, with the time still TBD.

The team with the most goals over the course of both games will advance.