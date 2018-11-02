Park City student hospitalized after allegedly smoking from THC pen, other student taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- A Park City junior high student was hospitalized Friday after allegedly passing out after smoking a THC vaporizer pen, and another student who provided the THC was taken into custody by police.

According to a letter sent to parents of Treasure Mountain Junior High School students, a 9th-grade student was taken to the hospital after a "medical incident."

The student had allegedly smoked THC from a vaporizer pen, the letter stated.

"The safety of our students is paramount at all times, and we realize students are concerned for their peer," the Park City School District said. "Parents, we ask that you please work with us to ensure a safe and drug free school. We are committed to fostering a learning environment where students feel safe."

Melinda Colton with the Park City School District said that following the incident, a 9th-grade student who allegedly gave the student the THC was taken into custody by Park City police.

Colton did not know the condition the student was in after they were taken to the hospital.

Counselors will be available for students Monday who may have been affected by the incident, the letter stated.

The full letter sent by Treasure Mountain Junior High can be read below: